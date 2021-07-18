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Stand Up For Freedom. The time is NOW!
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326 views • July 18, 2021
The technokleptocracy behind the propagandademic Covert19 is rapidly rolling out Pandemic Treaty, 100 Billion annual climate tax 'CLIMAX' and the Terra Carta. Nature comes first now. Only One Earth and you're not sustainable!
Now is the time to Stand up, and take your freedom back.
I am new to video editing, a bit of a boomer, and learning everyday.
I hope the content is okay.
Massive respect must go out to:
Tyrant Finder UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Yg...
Based Welshman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDR8...
Subject Access
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnGB...
Resistance UK
https://www.youtube.com/c/ResistanceG...
These guys are out there all the time bringing you live footage.
Go subscribe and donate to their channels for UK reality right now.
I am not monetised, so if there is any advertising that is due to use of copyrighted material.
Thanks.
Now is the time to Stand up, and take your freedom back.
I am new to video editing, a bit of a boomer, and learning everyday.
I hope the content is okay.
Massive respect must go out to:
Tyrant Finder UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Yg...
Based Welshman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDR8...
Subject Access
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnGB...
Resistance UK
https://www.youtube.com/c/ResistanceG...
These guys are out there all the time bringing you live footage.
Go subscribe and donate to their channels for UK reality right now.
I am not monetised, so if there is any advertising that is due to use of copyrighted material.
Thanks.
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