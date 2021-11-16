© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Poland telling EU to shove its wokeness up somewhere
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • November 16, 2021
1. Poland telling EU to shove its wokeness up somewhere. Great speech in EU parliament
https://www.brighteon.com/a2cd0f92-6cd0-4a4c-94fe-fb6bbe1035b6
2. 3 Signs That You're Experiencing The Great Awakening... Don't Worry You're NOT Alone!
https://www.brighteon.com/85bb5a07-3036-40ef-9834-3e0fad217e42
3. Bill Gates' Pedophilic Affiliations. The World is run by satanic pedophiles.
https://www.brighteon.com/6298b618-0321-4dbf-af07-079dbbf2d402
4. Billionaires now are trying to cheat death! But are their efforts going to benefit humanity as a whole or just an elite few? How many use adrenochrome ?
https://www.brighteon.com/4ce30082-b001-4dd0-acd2-13b1fd208dc5
5. GALLOWS AT THE MELBOURNE PROTEST. JUST WAITING FOR THAT DAY WHEN IT GETS REAL- THEY WILL PAY. NO RUNNING AND HIDING FOR ANY OF THEM.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/gallows-at-the-melbourne-protest_g1wNovLnqJ9DCMg.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/a2cd0f92-6cd0-4a4c-94fe-fb6bbe1035b6
2. 3 Signs That You're Experiencing The Great Awakening... Don't Worry You're NOT Alone!
https://www.brighteon.com/85bb5a07-3036-40ef-9834-3e0fad217e42
3. Bill Gates' Pedophilic Affiliations. The World is run by satanic pedophiles.
https://www.brighteon.com/6298b618-0321-4dbf-af07-079dbbf2d402
4. Billionaires now are trying to cheat death! But are their efforts going to benefit humanity as a whole or just an elite few? How many use adrenochrome ?
https://www.brighteon.com/4ce30082-b001-4dd0-acd2-13b1fd208dc5
5. GALLOWS AT THE MELBOURNE PROTEST. JUST WAITING FOR THAT DAY WHEN IT GETS REAL- THEY WILL PAY. NO RUNNING AND HIDING FOR ANY OF THEM.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/gallows-at-the-melbourne-protest_g1wNovLnqJ9DCMg.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.