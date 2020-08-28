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Rome's militant response to the Protestant Reformation
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45 views • August 28, 2020
This 22-minute message explains how Rome refused to repent of their unscriptural practices exposed by Protestant reformers like Martin Luther. Instead, they successfully counter attacked with a new militant strategy that included the creation of the Society of Jesus, better known as the Jesuits, in 1540. After being expelled from nations 83 times and murdering at least two popes and imprisoning another, the Jesuits were reinstated by the Vatican in 1814 and have controlled it ever since, enabling them to escalate their brutal tactics over the next century to put the Vatican back in position to regain their dominance.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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