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Law & Order In Our Banana Republic
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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11 views • August 26, 2022

Full Show Info:  https://danhappel.com/the-weaponization-of-federal-law-enforcement-and-irs/
The weaponization of Federal Law Enforcement and the IRS represents the greatest single threat to American national sovereignty.

The Mara Lago raid by the FBI under the direction of the O'biden Justice Department clearly illustrates that we have entered a new phase in the weaponization of Federal law enforcement against many law abiding classes of American citizens. 

For the past 30+ years treasonous and openly criminal acts by the liberal leftists occupying the White House and their many accomplices within the permanent D.C. swamp (administrative state) have been ignored or covered up by the same FBI and Justice Department that now labels traditional patriotic Americans as “right wing extremists”; targets for prosecution. 

Until recently, the weaponization of law enforcement for political persecution was unthinkable in the United States; limited to totalitarian governments and tin pot dictatorships in banana republics.  No longer.  The entire Democrat Party and the RHINO wing of the Republican Party are now showing their true colors and they are decidedly RED with a bright yellow undertone. 

The curtain is completely drawn back to expose their treasonous plan for America: societal destruction and eventual subjugation to the New World Order system they think they'll be part of.

The Deep State must destroy everyone and everything that blocks their path to a Marxist/technocratic one World Government, using any means including weaponized Federal Law Enforcement and the newly expanded and heavily armed IRS to silence any opposition.  Trump or anyone resisting world federalism must be destroyed!  A weaponized government has truly become the NUMBER ONE THREAT TO AMERICA!  Do you understand?

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connecting the dotsdan happeldefund the fbidefund the irsweaponized federal law enforcementedwin vieira
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