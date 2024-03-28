"We're Winning" - Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba EXPOSES the Hypocrisy of Letitia James | Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana are joined by attorney Alina Habba as they discuss the status of Donald Trump's New York Civil Suit.
