We're Winning" - Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba EXPOSES the Hypocrisy of Letitia James
Published 21 hours ago

"We're Winning" - Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba EXPOSES the Hypocrisy of Letitia James  |  Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana are joined by attorney Alina Habba as they discuss the status of Donald Trump's New York Civil Suit. 

nyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt

