【Ukraine Rescue】04/26/2022 Indian Volunteers Want To Live in Peace With the NFSC

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/26/2022 Indian volunteers say that China and India are two ancient countries with long histories. Peace, this word is already entered into our DNA. No political party can take away our hearts and minds. Political parties will perish, but the country and the people will go on. India and the NFSC will live in peace. There must be peace all over the world.