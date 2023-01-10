Create New Account
John 13-17 Yahweh the Foot Washer | How Jesus' washing feet prepared his disciples for what was coming next.
11 views
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published Yesterday |

Jesus and the disciples engage in a cram session as Judas is about to betray the Messiah, He only has a few hours to get in some last-minute lessons. And what better way to do this than to teach them while washing their feet.

Keywords
biblegodjesusgospel of johnpodcastlast supperlessonsparablesdumb christian

