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Location, Location, Location -- A Real Estate Rule Soon to be Vaporized?
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213 views • January 20, 2022
The Real Estate rule "location location location" in the future will be a bygone rule as access to distant locations becomes far easier with flying cars. You can front-run the real estate developers, by buying now if you believe that flying cars will be arriving soon in the future.
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