WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH 🏮 October, 9th 2023 ⚠️ Urgent Expert Hearing on Reports ⚠️ of DNA Contamination in mRNA “Vaccines”

WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH 🏮 October, 9th 2023
of DNA Contamination in mRNA “Vaccines”
Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi:
„Fellow citizens and physicians of the world:
Turn away from the perpetrators of this
monstrous crime against Humanity.
Do this, to save yourself; — your descendants...
Do this, to rescue the name of your family!
Or go down in history, as one of the greatest criminals of all time."
Kevin McKernan, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Assoc Prof. Byram Bridle, Dr. Peter McCullough, Prof. Dr. Brigitte König, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude, Atty. Katie Ashby-Koppens
