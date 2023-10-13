Create New Account
WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH 🏮 October, 9th 2023 ⚠️ Urgent Expert Hearing on Reports ⚠️ of DNA Contamination in mRNA “Vaccines”
channel image
Puretrauma357
1593 Subscribers
28 views
Published Yesterday

WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH 🏮 October, 9th 2023

        ⚠️  Urgent Expert Hearing on Reports ⚠️
        of DNA Contamination in mRNA “Vaccines”

              Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi:

                       „Fellow citizens and physicians of the world:
                           Turn away from the perpetrators of this
                               monstrous crime against Humanity.
                     Do this, to save yourself; — your descendants... 
                        Do this, to rescue the name of your family!
    Or go down in history, as one of the greatest criminals of all time."

ⓘ Expert panel:
Kevin McKernan, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Assoc Prof. Byram Bridle, Dr. Peter McCullough, Prof. Dr. Brigitte König, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude, Atty. Katie Ashby-Koppens
Keywords
vaccinesoctoberfor healthworld council9th 2023urgent expert hearing on reportsof dna contamination in mrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket