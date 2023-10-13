WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH 🏮 October, 9th 2023





⚠️ Urgent Expert Hearing on Reports ⚠️

of DNA Contamination in mRNA “Vaccines”



Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi:



„Fellow citizens and physicians of the world:

Turn away from the perpetrators of this

monstrous crime against Humanity.

Do this, to save yourself; — your descendants...

Do this, to rescue the name of your family!

Or go down in history, as one of the greatest criminals of all time."





ⓘ Expert panel:

Kevin McKernan, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Assoc Prof. Byram Bridle, Dr. Peter McCullough, Prof. Dr. Brigitte König, Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude, Atty. Katie Ashby-Koppens