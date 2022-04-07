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Attorney Gains More Proof The Federal Government is Covering Up Death Shots
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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63 views • April 07, 2022
Apr 6, 2022

Courtesy of Krisit Leigh TV

Attorney Tom Renz gives an update on all of the illegal activity he says he's uncovering. He says now that so many whistleblowers are coming forward and there's irrefutable proof our own federal government has been changing numbers to hide deaths after the vaccine, they are closing in. Renz says Fauci has repeatedly lied and should be in jail.

https://banned.video/watch?id=624e52ce3953a857ac1e9163

🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/

http://shotcut.org/

Kristi Leigh TV, Infowars, Kristi Leigh are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene

Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday

It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.

🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55

🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.
🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.
Keywords
cdcvaccinemandatesfaucitom renzkristi leigh
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