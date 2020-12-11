State Rep stripped of her duties after threatening Trump voters; Ties among Dominion, UBS, China

00:00 Michigan Rep Threatens Trump Voters

Michigan's House of Representatives is removing one of its members from all of her assignments. She threatened Trump voters during a live video on her Facebook page. Many reacted negatively to her comment.



01:51 No Certified Results for Georgia Coffee County

Coffee county election officials sent this letter to the Secretary of State on Dec. 4—and it was obtained by local news outlet WA-LB on Dec. 8. The letter explains that the county still can't certify its results—but the secretary did it anyway, just days later. In the letter they write, "to demand certification of patently inaccurate results neither serves the objective of the electoral system nor satisfies the legal obligation to certify the electronic recount.”



02:39 Ties Among Dominion, UBS, China

A Swiss bank that sent big money to Dominion voting systems before the election has ties to China’s intelligence and military agencies. That's according to publicly available financial records. Georgia attorney Lin Wood sounded alarm bells over UBS Securities last week. The New York-based subsidiary of Swiss bank UBS sent $400 million to Dominion’s parent company in October.



04:56 Georgia Lawmakers to Join Texas SCOTUS Lawsuit

With the deadline for electors' votes fast approaching, a group of Georgia lawmakers is making new moves that could change who their electors are. Texas filed the lawsuit on Dec. 8. It asks the Supreme Court to order four states including Georgia to direct state legislatures to appoint new electors. The lawsuit alleges Georgia’s top election official made changes to election rules without approval from the state legislature, and the changes benefited Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.



06:32 Trump Lawyer: ‘Georgia Officials Violated Law’

A lawyer on Trump's legal team tells us how Georgia's Secretary of State and election officials violated official codes. From underage voters being registered, to out of state voters, and perhaps no signature verification in some counties. The margin between Joe Biden and Donald Trump could have been heavily skewed by as many as tens of thousands of illegal ballots.



10:36 Bolshevik Strategies Seen in US: Analyst

Protests and unrest plagued the U.S. this year. That’s coupled with politicians offering promises to end what they call a climate emergency and systemic racism. Added to that, an election process now weighed down by court battles and media allegations. So what’s really going on? National Security Analyst Kenneth Abramowitz compares what’s happening in the U.S. to how Vladimir Lenin and his party seized power in Russia during the Bolshevik revolution.



14:18 Suspected Spy Targets California Officials: Report

Reports of a suspected Chinese spy in California. They reportedly operated in an area with ideal conditions for foreign intelligence.