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SE Texas this morning. Huge line of people waiting for smugglers to ferry them across
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140 views • March 13, 2021
Video taken in SE Texas this morning. Huge line of people waiting for smugglers to ferry them across the Rio Grande into the US.
We have seen this same picture play out several time since Oct. 2018 .. nothing has changed.
When people understand that the US Government, Jewish Groups and bankers are the responsible party in all of this, we can make a change. This will require act, that being force.
We have seen this same picture play out several time since Oct. 2018 .. nothing has changed.
When people understand that the US Government, Jewish Groups and bankers are the responsible party in all of this, we can make a change. This will require act, that being force.
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