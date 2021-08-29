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AxeTruth 08/23 Manic Monday Chopping Block – You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink!
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10 views • August 29, 2021
We are at this point with the TRUTH ... you can lead a horse to water but you can't make them drink . Everybody not going to make it.
1. Trump had the biggest crowed this at the Alabama Rally this past weekend
2. You know what woke means? It means you're a loser... Everything woke turns to shit
3. Speech at Westpoint It appears Trump was sending a message to our military that they would soon be defending our Republic against all enemies, foreign & domestic
4. WTF is this , Steven Colbert and Chuck Schumer dancing like 2 queens in the park
5. Kamala Harris laughs when a reporter starts to ask her about Americans trapped in Afghanistan after she landed in Singapore
6. Jen Psaki just completely SNAPPED at Peter Doocy after he called out Biden's Afghanistan catastrophe and botched withdrawal.
7. Afghanistan female shouts the FAILURE that Biden has caused in Afghanistan
8. Former British Commander in Afghanistan Calls for Joe Biden’s Court-Martial
9. Resident Biden says FDA approve pfizer vaccine
10. Biden runs away from reporters as they shout questions on his Afghanistan catastrophe
11. The Vaccines are making people worse here's Brittany Galvin story
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Trump had the biggest crowed this at the Alabama Rally this past weekend
2. You know what woke means? It means you're a loser... Everything woke turns to shit
3. Speech at Westpoint It appears Trump was sending a message to our military that they would soon be defending our Republic against all enemies, foreign & domestic
4. WTF is this , Steven Colbert and Chuck Schumer dancing like 2 queens in the park
5. Kamala Harris laughs when a reporter starts to ask her about Americans trapped in Afghanistan after she landed in Singapore
6. Jen Psaki just completely SNAPPED at Peter Doocy after he called out Biden's Afghanistan catastrophe and botched withdrawal.
7. Afghanistan female shouts the FAILURE that Biden has caused in Afghanistan
8. Former British Commander in Afghanistan Calls for Joe Biden’s Court-Martial
9. Resident Biden says FDA approve pfizer vaccine
10. Biden runs away from reporters as they shout questions on his Afghanistan catastrophe
11. The Vaccines are making people worse here's Brittany Galvin story
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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