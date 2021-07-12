ARE THE HOLLYWOOD INSIDERS ASHAMED YET? MATRIX SCAM CONTINUES TO UNRAVEL W/ THOMAS ALTHOUSE (2OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
22884 subscribers
Thomas Althouse rejoins the program to discuss the latest in the Matrix Corruption Scandal. For those of you who do not know the background, Thomas Althouse is the real creator and writer of the Matrix Trilogy. It was originally called the Immortals and he has all the proof. This is a story of one of the largest film franchises is US history and how it was stolen; it’s a fraud. Truth is often stranger than fiction but we all know that by now. This story has intrigue and corruption at the highest levels of Hollywood including companies such as Warner Brothers & Disney and big names such as Michael Eisner, Steven Spielberg, Wachowskis, Joel Silver and Keanu Reeves. They are all involved in this scam.
You can see my other two interviews with Thomas Althouse, the real writer and creator of the Matrix Trilogy at https://SarahWestall.com. You can also learn about this case in detail, see court files, documents and more at https://RedPillRising.org
See my exclusive with Thomas Althouse and learn more details about this scam on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Desolate" by Zac Nelson, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.