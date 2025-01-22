emergency!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prepare by February 4th
https://x.com/ric_koshimizu/status/1882026698562306477?s=06
アンソニー・ファウチ 「NIHとNIAIDの資金援助でロン・フーシェー博士と河岡義裕博士がH5N1鳥インフルエンザが人間に伝染できるようにしました」
https://x.com/shiroinuproject/status/1881874354285564190
1/22(水) 10:24配信 Yahoo!ニュース
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/850f2349d205a0829b4335df5c358abe7b13c0c9
https://japanese.joins.com/JArticle/320676?servcode=A00§code=A00
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
拡散と万が一の備えを
https://x.com/ric_koshimizu/status/1880494666707321030
中国語
https://x.com/ric_koshimizu/status/1880551104599228903
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
さっき、夫から聞いた話
https://x.com/la5ie/status/1816852450219036739?s=03
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
対策室が設置
https://www.kantei.go.jp/jp/headline/kansensho/tori_influ.html
内部関係者が中国の鳥インフルエンザ報道を内部告発
https://x.com/epochtimes_jp/status/1879408617826193453
2025.1.18リチャード・コシミズ新型コロナウイルス戦争７４４
https://x.com/ric_koshimizu/status/1880601977769656624
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
https://www.brighteon.com/8de25680-6e9b-40e3-b7ac-80ed720e4a85
機能獲得研究者
https://search.yahoo.co.jp/search?p=%E9%B3%A5%E3%82%A4%E3%83%B3%E3%83%95%E3%83%AB%E3%82%A8%E3%83%B3%E3%82%B6+%E6%B2%B3%E5%B2%A1%E7%BE%A9%E8%A3%95&x=wrt&aq=-1&ai=0f48f36b-64a0-4623-8ee9-24e5b480894b&ts=2276&ei=UTF-8&fr=top_ga1_sa
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
【悪は最後の最後まで ‐ ヒステリックになると無茶苦茶やってくる】
イベルメクチン、アビガンの購入先サイトも下に掲載しておりますが、アフィリエイトなど姑息な金儲けなど一切しておりません。そういったいやしい狙いでこのサイトを維持しているわけではございません。どうか趣旨ご理解ください。必要か否かは個々でご判断ください。打たないこと！打たせないこと！
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakeup2/abouts
https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1690539775294627840
＝＝＝＝＝
When Pandemic 2.0 begins, public opinion will say, "See, the anti-vaxxers were wrong," the TV faithful will get vaccinated, the death toll will rise, and panic will return.