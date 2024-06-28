BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Martial Arts Feat. Elite Muay Thai Scrap 👊 Prajanchai vs. Kompet | Full Fight
89 views • 10 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:
Mastering Muay Thai featuring Master Paul Metayo

https://tinyurl.com/MasteringMuayThai

Master the powerful and devastating techniques of Muay Thai with instruction from Master Paul Metayo. In this comprehensive program, Paul shares his personal knowledge of Muay Thai learned from extensive training in Thailand. Among the topics covered are: warm ups and stretching, pad drills, offensive and defensive techniques, conditioning, sparring and how to work the heavy bag. This video is a must have for fighters and trainers alike.

Learn more - https://tinyurl.com/MasteringMuayThai

What a fight Athletes and Warriors! Neither of these fighters were going to back down. Check out the highlights in the second part of this video.

Video credits:

Elite Muay Thai Scrap 👊 Prajanchai vs. Kompet | Full Fight

Ahead of strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai’s highly anticipated showdown with unbeaten star Jonathan Di Bella for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Friday Fights 68, relive his Muay Thai thriller with Kompet at ONE Friday Fights 1 in 2023!

Get more with the One Championship app

@ Apple - https://apple.co/4cuXQSr

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3XKmJoe

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224











donald trumpmartial artsmmaufcdana whitemuay thaiussportsnetworkussportsradioone championship
