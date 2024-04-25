Drink Along w #beerandgear 116: Bitburger Brewing Premium Pils 5.0/5*

Running 4.8 for the ABV, 23 for the IBUs and the SRM is a clear bright 4.

A solid choice with an excellent flavor in the European style. An easy choice for a cool summer night.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Big 3 brothers and sisters

Skal!

E

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/