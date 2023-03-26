Create New Account
Vad vet vi egentligen om mänsklighetens historia? FORNTIDA ASTRONAUTER
Published 20 hours ago

Forntida Astronauter är en podcast som utforskar och utmanar allt vi lärt oss om vår historia.Michael som är personen bakom podcasten, lyckas verkligen med konststycket att fånga lyssnaren. Hans sätt att väva ihop och berätta för oss vad han kommit fram till är nästan hypnotiskt.


Michael har även gett ut en bok som heter "Gudarna måste vara tokiga".

https://www.bokus.com/bok/9789175658629/forntida-astronauter-gudarna-maste-vara-tokiga/


Följ även hans Instagramkonto Forntida Astronauter.

https://www.instagram.com/forntidaastronauter/


Modiga Människor ger en röst till de som inte hörs i vanlig media!

Stöd gärna det arbetet. Det kan du göra genom att dela vidare avsnitten, eller donera en Gåva. Swish: 123 092 3631, Bg: 378-3933, eller Paypal:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/modig..


Keywords
5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
