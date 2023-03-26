Vad vet vi egentligen om mänsklighetens historia? FORNTIDA ASTRONAUTER

Forntida Astronauter är en podcast som utforskar och utmanar allt vi lärt oss om vår historia.Michael som är personen bakom podcasten, lyckas verkligen med konststycket att fånga lyssnaren. Hans sätt att väva ihop och berätta för oss vad han kommit fram till är nästan hypnotiskt.
Michael har även gett ut en bok som heter "Gudarna måste vara tokiga".
https://www.bokus.com/bok/9789175658629/forntida-astronauter-gudarna-maste-vara-tokiga/
Följ även hans Instagramkonto Forntida Astronauter.
https://www.instagram.com/forntidaastronauter/
