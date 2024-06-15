BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE DIARY OF A WRITER [THE YIDDISHER] 🎙 F. M. DOSTOIEVSKY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
62 views • 10 months ago

"Imagine, them telling us we're inefficient, then inefficiently running a system which should be paying for itself...and then having the chutzpah to charge interest" - VfB


Dostoievsky:

"im not racist"

"I have jewish friends"

"not all jews"

"Im Christian, its cool if we let jews have power in Russia in 1873"

...and many more classical favorites!


Pre-quel to the Holodomor.


-reupload


Source: https://odysee.com/@FLOOD:3/the-JQ---Dostoyevski:8?r=CGbXsQueYvx2nBqpHr6LvEWSmjfaVrDN

russiainterestfamineholodomorefficiencybait and switchchutzpahmulti pronged attackname stealersthe yiddisherthe diary of a writerwell poisonersfyodor dostoievsky
