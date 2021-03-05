5/3/2021 Livermore National Laboratory Produces Confidential Report Assessing Credible Source of CCP Virus Lab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Abstract: Sinclair Broadcast Group reporter James Rosen on “The National Desk” exclusively reported on May 27 of last year, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California produced a report classified at the top secret level. This report assessed that the theory that COVID-19 originated in a CCP laboratory is plausible, and many intelligence officials in the U.S. knew about the contents of the report. Combining with the State Department’s declassified intelligence in January, it is plausible to believe that Wuhan Institute of Virology has worked closely with CCP military in experimenting with bat coronaviruses, and these experiments are related to the PLA’s biological weapons research program.