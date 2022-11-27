Create New Account
New Zealand might possibly going into a Christmas lockdown for 2022
The Prisoner
Published Sunday |
Breaking news - NZ might possibly going in to a Christmas lockdown for 2022 Jacinda Ardern has has her orders from the WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM - Australia & NZ the test bed for the new word order, collapse society and bring in a new virus to cover for the vaccine damaged and murdered people.

Mirrored - OH MY GOD

Keywords
christmasjacinda ardernlockdownhorse faced tranny

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
