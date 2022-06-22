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ONE SIX WAS MOSTLY PEACEFUL
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
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41 views • June 22, 2022

Either you are for law and order or you are not. Either you are for justice or you are not. Either you care about innocent lives or your don’t. If your conviction is subjective then so is your character. 


Time:

2020 Riots: Over 100 days


Jan 6 Riot: 1 day


Damage:

2020 Riots: 2 billion
Jan 6 Riot: 1.5 to 2.5 million

Fatality:

2020 Riots: 47
Jan 6 Riot: 5 but only 1 on site - unarmed and killed by an agent of the state.

Law Enforcement injuries:

2020 Riots: over 2000 in first few weeks
Jan 6 Riot: 140

Arrests:

2020 Riots: 10,000 in first 5 days following Mr. Floyd’s death - charges dismissed, bailed out by entertainers and politicians including Kamala Harris among others.
Jan 6 Riot: over 500 - held without bail, some in solitary confinement

Lasting damage

2020 Riots: thousands of businesses lost, economy crippled for decades to come
Jan 6 Riot: back in session the same day


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/ONE-SIX-WAS-MOSTLY-PEACEFUL-e1k9r3s

Keywords
protestinsurrectionsummerriotsjanuary
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