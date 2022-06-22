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Either you are for law and order or you are not. Either you are for justice or you are not. Either you care about innocent lives or your don’t. If your conviction is subjective then so is your character.
Time:
Damage:
Fatality:
Law Enforcement injuries:
Arrests:
Lasting damage
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/ONE-SIX-WAS-MOSTLY-PEACEFUL-e1k9r3s