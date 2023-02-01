Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wagner Group, which consists of citizens of Scandinavian countries, in particular, from Norway, also participate in the battles on the Bakhmut front.
100 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

"Nidhogg" - the Norwegian detachment of PMC "Wagner"

Yevgeny Prigozhin has repeatedly reported that the Orchestra includes employees who are citizens of other countries. For example, the citizens of Norway.

"Today we have 67 people from Norway. Of which two have dual citizenship, and one is a citizen of Norway and the United States. More than half of these Norwegians served in NATO armies."

The "Nidhogg" fighters are participating in the battles in the Artyomovsk zone of the SMO.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket