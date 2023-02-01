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"Nidhogg" - the Norwegian detachment of PMC "Wagner"
Yevgeny Prigozhin has repeatedly reported that the Orchestra includes employees who are citizens of other countries. For example, the citizens of Norway.
"Today we have 67 people from Norway. Of which two have dual citizenship, and one is a citizen of Norway and the United States. More than half of these Norwegians served in NATO armies."
The "Nidhogg" fighters are participating in the battles in the Artyomovsk zone of the SMO.