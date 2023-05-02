Hold On To Your Wallets...New World Currency in the Making

MAILBAG SHOW 5.2.2023
NEW WORLD CURRENCY IN THE MAKING?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/hold-onto-your-wallets-a-new-world-currency-could-be-in-the-making-courtesy-of-brics-nations/ar-AA19m0sm
WHY THE FIRST REPUBLIC FAILED...
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/why-first-republic-failed-are-other-banks-to-follow/ar-AA1aBxfK?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=df054944b73345558e7611ceb69c80dd&ei=31
IS A U.S. CASH SHORTAGE COMING AFTER JUNE 1ST?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/us-may-run-short-of-cash-after-june-1-without-debt-limit-hike-treasury/ar-AA1aBlWq?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=df054944b73345558e7611ceb69c80dd&ei=33
U.S. MILITARY PREPARES FOR CONFLICT WITH CHINA...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/on-basco-island-south-of-taiwan-u-s-military-prepares-for-conflict-with-china-f7c5c8bc
AI GOOGLE CHATBOX ENGINEER QUITS BECAUSE...
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/01/technology/ai-google-chatbot-engineer-quits-hinton.html
FDA APPROVES ORAL FECAL MICROBIOTA PILL...
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-orally-administered-fecal-microbiota-product-prevention-recurrence-clostridioides
CAN RELIGION SAVE US FROM ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/mind-and-soul/can-religion-save-us-from-artificial-intelligence/ar-AA18bben
GLYPHOSATE TOXICITY...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_627j9odvQ
