Medalab Biotrohn and Plasmatrohn Frequency Devices

Dr. Kalcker explains the difference between the Biotrohn and Plasmatrohn Frequency devices from Medalab. Biotrohn is the best 'zapper' in the market. It is pre-programmed with 135 programs for various illnesses, and also has the Hulda Clark frequencies, as well as the Robert Beck frequencies. Biotrohn is best used for use against viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in the body as it generates microfrequency using electricity. However, for cancer, Plasmatrohn is better as the frequency generated can penetrate deeper into tissues. Plasmatrohn uses frequency using plasma energy similar to the frequency device designed by Dr. Royal Rife.

For more information . . . . . https://www.medalab.com/en/?sld=31