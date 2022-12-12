Pilot Alan Dana, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Viviane Fischer - Won court case

Hier geht's zum deutschen Stream:



https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-134-Alan-Dana-Odysee-final:b

Guest:

Captain Alan Dana - former Jetstar pilot for Quantas

Dana was fired for refusing to get vaccinated.

He holds British, U.S. and Australian commercial airline transport licenses, including an FAA Accident Prevention.

Alan Dana has 35 years (23,000 flight hours) of flying experience and is a member of the Global Aviation Advocacy (GAA) Coalition.

Content:

About the court case of 50 Quantas employees fired for mandates.

About the increased sick leave that airlines are currently dealing with

and that many pilots are suffering from effects that could be linked to mRNA injections.

Evidence of pilots becoming increasingly unable to work while flying and about a

List of events that made the news. However, we can only speculate about the reasons....

