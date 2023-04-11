APÉNDICE C: El dominio sobre los reyes: Documentación adicional

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
Cuando Juan identifica a la mujer que cabalga la bestia, un elemento clave es la declaración de que ella es una ciudad que reina sobre los reyes de la tierra. Hemos documentado en forma detallada que la Roma papal cumple esta profecía, y que sólo ella reúne los demás criterios que Juan presenta al identificar a la mujer que cabalga la bestia. Desafiamos a cualquiera a encontrar alguna otra ciudad, aparte de Roma y su sucesora, la ciudad del Vaticano, que reúna todas las características de identificación estipuladas en Apocalipsis 17.
