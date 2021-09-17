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Newsmax Is Rothschild Propaganda, Take Notes
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573 views • September 17, 2021
I saw this clip today of a Newsmax anchor telling off a veteran simply for criticizing Trump. He cut him off then proceeded to rant and put the metaphorical penis of Donald Trump into his mouth and pleasure it. In this video I will show you just how deep rooted Newsmax is in the propaganda network that is called our media. All brought to you of course by the Rothschild family.
Sources:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1438503498690154497
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Newsmax
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Ruddy
https://en.huji.ac.il/en/prizes/109
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-JzSgN4EnvUM/Ug0fHEFTMqI/AAAAAAAAAI8/2-CMjtrscF4/w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu/tumblr_mc0pxx45dO1rafzc5o1_1280[1].jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_School_of_Economics
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabian_Society
https://www.jpost.com/opinion/grapevine-september-10-2021-the-best-laid-plans-679068
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balfour_Declaration
https://modernhistoryproject.org/mhp?Article=FabianSociety&;C=2.0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evelyn_de_Rothschild
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-446056/The-richest-Rothschild-all.html
https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-wilbur-ross-commerce-20161208-
story.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabian_strategy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uo-UXZ-1ups
https://6millionfairytale.wordpress.com/more-proof-six-million-is-a-lie/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1438503498690154497
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Newsmax
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Ruddy
https://en.huji.ac.il/en/prizes/109
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-JzSgN4EnvUM/Ug0fHEFTMqI/AAAAAAAAAI8/2-CMjtrscF4/w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu/tumblr_mc0pxx45dO1rafzc5o1_1280[1].jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_School_of_Economics
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabian_Society
https://www.jpost.com/opinion/grapevine-september-10-2021-the-best-laid-plans-679068
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balfour_Declaration
https://modernhistoryproject.org/mhp?Article=FabianSociety&;C=2.0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evelyn_de_Rothschild
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-446056/The-richest-Rothschild-all.html
https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-wilbur-ross-commerce-20161208-
story.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabian_strategy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uo-UXZ-1ups
https://6millionfairytale.wordpress.com/more-proof-six-million-is-a-lie/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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