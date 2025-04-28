Widespread power outages reported across Europe - residents of Spain, Portugal, France, and Belgium are complaining about network failures - part 1

💬🇪🇺 Widespread power outages reported across Europe—residents of Spain, Portugal, France, and Belgium are complaining about network failures.

According to local media, disruptions in electricity and internet services have been reported by residents of Lisbon, Algarve, and Coimbra in Portugal, Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, and the Burgundy region in France.

Publico reports that Lisbon's metro is out of service, and there are also reports of power outages in the Netherlands and Belgium. According to El Mundo, Madrid's Barajas airport is not operational. The cause of the massive power grid failure has not yet been revealed.