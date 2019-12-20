The impeachment badge of honor

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41 views • December 20, 2019
Dec 19, 2019
Kevin's Corner
http://tobtr.com/s/10976635
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https://xtremeteez.com
Ted Cruz
https://youtu.be/6yNmyekIxH0
Children book
My children book
https://www.amazon.com/Ralphy-Woman-White-Kevin-Ellerbe/dp/1616632216
Email: For Speaking Engagements [email protected]
Please check out my t-shirts and support by purchasing
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Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/kevinellerbe32
Minorities for Trump
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Email. [email protected] donate to Kevin's Corner just Download the cash app
https://cash.me
Then text donations to 513-200-2553
Or use PayPal
paypal.me/kevinscorner
Email: For Speaking Engagements [email protected]
Please check out my t-shirts and support by purchasing
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/kevinscorner/r
Kevin's Corner
http://tobtr.com/s/10976635
http://www.quieromarketing.co.uk/
https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall
To donate to Kevin's Corner just Download the cash app1
https://cash.me
Then text donations to 513-200-2553
Or use PayPal
paypal.me/kevinscorner
https://xtremeteez.com
Ted Cruz
https://youtu.be/6yNmyekIxH0
Children book
My children book
https://www.amazon.com/Ralphy-Woman-White-Kevin-Ellerbe/dp/1616632216
Email: For Speaking Engagements [email protected]
Please check out my t-shirts and support by purchasing
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/kevinscorner/
Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/kevinellerbe32
Minorities for Trump
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1361583003896552/
https://www.facebook.com/senseoutofnonsense
Email. [email protected] donate to Kevin's Corner just Download the cash app
https://cash.me
Then text donations to 513-200-2553
Or use PayPal
paypal.me/kevinscorner
Email: For Speaking Engagements [email protected]
Please check out my t-shirts and support by purchasing
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/kevinscorner/r
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