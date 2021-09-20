Dr Pierre Gilbert Warns In 1995 About Magnetic Vaccines (French with English subtitles)

SEEMORESOCKS - 20 June, 2021Duration: 00:01:05 - PLEASE SHARE THE LINK TO THIS VIDEONearly three decades ago, a French doctor warned the world of “vaccines” that would contain liquid crystals that when exposed to magnetic frequencies would turn the recipients of those “vaccines” into “zombies.”Dr. Pierre Gilbert is married and father of 4 children. He was born in Trois-Rivières Ouest, province of Quebec although he lived in the Bahamas and in the United States. In 1962, after a college course in science, he graduated from Palmer University in Davenport, Iowa USA as a chiropractor.He was a member of various research societies such as: American Arthritic Society Gonsted Technics, Goodhearth Kinesiological Research Group, Van Rumpt Reflex Technic.Dr. Gilbert stated, “The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will be come hosted in the brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent.”“And through these low frequency waves, people will be unable to think, you’ll be turned into a zombie,” he continued.“Don’t think of this as a hypothesis,” he added. “This has been done. Think of Rwanda.”Buzzand_NZ Notes:In 2016, researchers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville genetically engineered a magnetized protein, called Magneto, which is inserted into a virus that’s injected into an animal’s brain to manipulate neural activity under the remote influence of magnetic fields….Neuroscientist Steve Ramirez of Harvard University, left, who uses optogenetics to manipulate memories in the brains of mice, says the mind control study is “badass”.In a 2016 experiment, synthesized proteins were inserted into a VIRUS, where they were injected into brains of mice to ultimately control the reward/motivation centers of brain using magnetic fields.Scientists developed a new method of controlling certain nerve cells of the brain to manipulate behaviors — and it’s delivered via viral injection.DO YOUR RESEARCH!!!