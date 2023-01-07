Weaponized Medical Heirarchy VS Decentralized Natural Medicine? DrLeeMerritt.com

Dr. Merritt explains why so many of our corporations and government institutions are corrupt.

We The People vs The Infiltration of Heirarchical Organizations: How They Have Taken Over Medicine.

"God gave us free will and kind of made us rugged individualists...We are NOT a mob herd mentality...Anytime you see a heirarchical organization, what benefit does it carry? It does not carry [any benefit] to your interaction with God, to your fulfillment of God's will. It carries a benefit to satanists. Because satan has to have heirarchy in order to have a TOTALITARIAN control on people. And I just think we need to look at the world in [kind of] that dichotomy."

"I don't care how nice your organization starts out. If it is a heirarchy it is going to be subject to being subverted....the CIA type infiltration of humanity. We have been taken over slowly by these heirarchical organizations....We are normal people at the bottom. But at the top?...What's really going on at the top of my organization? Because that's how they are doing this. That's also the medical boards. Doctors all over the country are being silenced. That's how they've taken over medicine." ~ DrLeeMerritt.com Approx 31 minutes

Lee Merritt MD at DrLeeMerritt.com "has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness, and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Dr. Merritt served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery. At age 63 she won a female bodybuilding championship in Physique class - with a lot of help from her friends and patience of her family. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens and gardens." ~ DrLeeMerritt.com

