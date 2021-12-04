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VAXX & MERCURY POISONING - ROBERT F KENNEDY JR
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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3211 views • December 04, 2021
VAXX & MERCURY POISONING - ROBERT F KENNEDY JR

interviewed by Dr. Patrick Gentempo

Learn the TRUTH about the damage being thrust upon American Society
by Big Pharma and Government bureaucrats.

FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.

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big pharmasciencefdacdcpoisonvaccinenihdarpamercuryvirusrobert f kennedy jrbioweaponblood clotsfaucianthraxmodernapfizercoronavirusdeltacovidvariantsomicronmuastra zenekaclot shot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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