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Pyramids, Megaliths, & Tribal Folklores of ASIA -Book Help Wanted!
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6 views • September 20, 2021
Here is a brief overview that Dave of Stone Wall Researcher did to go over my next book series research project, 'Pyramids, Megaliths, & Tribal Folklores of Asia'. However, the recording file got corrupted and Dave did a fabulous job giving a synopsis of my book research so far.
Luckily, we will try again for another interview and hope that the next interview works well. So, take this as a teaser video to look out for the next full interview.
To learn more about Stone Wall Research, check out his YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/budcat7/...
To learn more about Von and reach out to her, please click on the links below. You're welcome to write a comment in this video about any leads you have on tribal folklores near pyramids and megaliths.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Luckily, we will try again for another interview and hope that the next interview works well. So, take this as a teaser video to look out for the next full interview.
To learn more about Stone Wall Research, check out his YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/budcat7/...
To learn more about Von and reach out to her, please click on the links below. You're welcome to write a comment in this video about any leads you have on tribal folklores near pyramids and megaliths.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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