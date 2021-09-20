Pyramids, Megaliths, & Tribal Folklores of ASIA -Book Help Wanted!

Here is a brief overview that Dave of Stone Wall Researcher did to go over my next book series research project, 'Pyramids, Megaliths, & Tribal Folklores of Asia'. However, the recording file got corrupted and Dave did a fabulous job giving a synopsis of my book research so far.Luckily, we will try again for another interview and hope that the next interview works well. So, take this as a teaser video to look out for the next full interview.To learn more about Stone Wall Research, check out his YouTube channel:To learn more about Von and reach out to her, please click on the links below. You're welcome to write a comment in this video about any leads you have on tribal folklores near pyramids and megaliths.Merkaba Chakras:Von's Author Page:Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)