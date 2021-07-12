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DR. LUIS MARCELO MARTÍNEZ TALKS ABOUT THE TOXICITY OF GRAPHENE AND SCIENTIFIC LITERATURE WITH FALSE PUBLICATION DATES
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60 views • July 12, 2021
This is one of the most common sense thoughts on the false scientific papers written I have heard yet.
Copied and reuploaded from channel "ORWELL CITY"
Copied and reuploaded from channel "ORWELL CITY"
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