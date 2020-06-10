BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

w/PG The Enlightenment vs the Revolution WORK TOGETHER FOR BALANCE
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1479 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
6 views • June 10, 2020
The Enlightenment vs the Revolution WORK TOGETHER FOR BALANCE A False god
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/06/the-enlightenment-vs-revolution-work.html
The same old Republican verse Democrats. Both just put on a new face of morality or religion to disguise themselves. Still the same globalist. When you read God's word and have it, then you can legally and physical own without pieces of paper.With the "Rona" "bug" we saw all people care about themselves and their neighbors. When people know the "right" thing to do they will do it. Media the President said "this is the right thing to do." So everyone did it without thought to their own safety.

It was the wrong thing to do it was a bunch of lies. The point is when giving the choice between right and wrong people will make sacrifices, changes n their lives to keep each other safe.
Now let's really teach the ***Right thing to do*** verbally to one another, Love ourselves, our elderly, our children and our fellowman! Get out of the house walk over to your neighbors, walk everywhere talking face to face with people.
Everyone throwing off Globalism agrees with/in the Bill of rights in America's Constitution. Those rights are based on the Bible, Christian Principles. It is Jesus Christ. The Gospel of Jesus Christ written in everyone by their Creator God.

Imagine 300 million people, billions world wide, going to their neighbors just telling the Truth. My brother calls it the big boys club, created and operates using fake currency, fake fiat, without they have no game! We the people can not play in their game. Nor do we want to. We need to start the real game. But ours isn't a game it is reality, the truth. Honest living. We the people can destroy them just by talking to one another face to face.
**Side Note Grandparents were married 70 years ago 6-10-1950, this is 6-10, 2020
Keywords
newshomesteadingpresident trumpfarmingeconomyworld newsfrequenciesfascismcommentaryend gameleah and michellemasfaith3news commentaryorganic livingresistance chickslockdownfiat scamusethegospelforprotectionthe great awakenincovenant with godfree-thoughtbig boys clubreal money gold and silver coinscrypto deathopen america close
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
Ex-DOGE Staffers&#8217; AI Startup Claims to Have Accessed Anthropic&#8217;s Internal Systems in Under 12 Hours

Ex-DOGE Staffers’ AI Startup Claims to Have Accessed Anthropic’s Internal Systems in Under 12 Hours

Edison Reed
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
Taxpayer-funded school ingredients become ultra-processed junk food through government program

Taxpayer-funded school ingredients become ultra-processed junk food through government program

Willow Tohi
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy