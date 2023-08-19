Hey Mike! Fresh out of the box p1

In these first couple videos I'm just dipping my toes in and splashing a few puddles, so to speak. I decided to start with a topic that is both humorous and serious.... Or, I could say seriously funny? ...anyway. I hope to help folks navigate the info war we are in. To start this journey, I'm going to pick on Mike Adams the Health Ranger a bit, while I share some things I believe may help. I had to put this in two parts because my system froze :/ Enjoy!