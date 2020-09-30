Covid19 Vaccine Plan

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Allegedly, the ApiJect pre-filled plastic syringes only have RFID on the outside of the syringes, but the vaccine itself has the hydrogel-biosensors that interface with AI for tracking. The RFID is to track the syringes only. The injected vaccine will have microchip tracking implants in it that are different than RFID implants.
Dr. Carrie Madej has made recent videos which should still be up on YouTube. She claims to have read the official vaccine documents. What she says corroborates ex-FEMA insider Celeste Solum’s claims. She has made YouTube videos about the vaccine and also claims to have seen official vaccine documents.
Through the injected biosensors and nanobots, AI can remotely monitor and control people. The vectors can turn off genes, which in turn can turn off brain neurons to manipulate thoughts, emotions and behaviors. They will also cause diseases and sterility through gene editing. Some researchers are saying that plant, mouse and other animal dna will be in the vaccine, again with vectors for gene-editing.
There are also claims that the nanobots can create a synthetic silicon third strand of dna. The nanobots and nanotubes form synthetic apparatus in the body too.
All of the developments are known to be from the Dept. of Defense/DARPA, MIT, Rice University, Microsoft and other presitigious and notorious entities worldwide. The usual suspects.
All of this coincides with World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab’s statements in his recent NWO-One World Government and Currency book about the WEF’s CV19 Economic Global Reset, UN Agenda 21/2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and the calls for the urgent necessity for depopulation and a transhuman (humans literally merging with AI, computers, machines) population.
Eventually the vaccine, global ID, vaccine records and global digital currency will all be put into the MIT-DoD’s quantum dot tattoo, which will be the mark of the beast, as the tattoo goes on the hand or forehead. Gates/Microsoft patented the biometric digital cryptocurrency system - patent #W02020060606 (666).
The tattoo is placed on top of the hand, dissolving into the skin and becoming a permanent part of the body. The tattoo can be identified by its fluorescent enzyme called LUCIFERASE, which glows when scanned - a mockery of the indelible mark of baptism.
Eventually 5G/60 GHz WiFi will be everywhere and, together with omnipresent surveillance cameras and satellites, people will be monitored and controlled as though they are merely smart devices.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dD1vnd97kw
Nanosecond to Midnight