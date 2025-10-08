© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former FBI Director James Comey pleads not guilty in arraignment hearing.
Comey is charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements. (Video via CBS News).
Adding:
Blaze wipes out South Korean government data: negligence or sabotage?
South Korea is facing a technological nightmare after losing 858 terabytes of government data in a fire.
Critics say it could have been arson.
What is known so far?
🔶 The blaze erupted on September 26 at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) facility in Daejeon
🔶 Reports say that a lithium-ion battery exploded, sparking a fire that quickly engulfed the server racks hosting G-Drive, the government’s cloud storage platform that was launched in 2017
🔶 Powering 163 public services, from import/export permits to safety checks, G-Drive served 17% of civil servants — roughly 125,000 people.
🔶All the data is irreversibly lost, as no external backups for the system were created
🔶 With all work on G-Drive lost, operations have stalled, impacting everything from meeting notes to National Assembly documents
Catastrophic single point of failure
👉 “The G-Drive couldn't have a backup system due to its large capacity,” one South Korean government source told newspaper The Chosun
👉 Only G-Drive was deleted, while “the remaining 95 systems have backup data in online or offline forms,” the same official said
👉 But that contradicts industry norms, where redundancy is essential for large-scale data management, experts say
🗣"This is blatant negligence by the architects and those who made the decision. Information security principles are based precisely on data backup," cybersecurity expert Maksim Arefyev tells Sputnik.
💬"There should have been 100% backup and restoration capabilities in case of data loss. Fire protection measures were also not implemented," he charged.
Arefyev doesn't rule out sabotage in the lithium battery explosion.
🗣"Yes, this could indeed be," echoes information and cybersecurity expert Sergey Vakulin.
Who benefits?
💬"It mainly
benefits those who don’t want this information to be preserved," Vakulin tells Sputnik. "If the information contained details about certain people, that would already be considered a motive."