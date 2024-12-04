THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MANKIND Part 5: Obedience or Rebellion

Unbelief is like an infectious flu virus which spreads from person to person. It hinders the Lord from working and is this is why it is one of the Devil's choice weapons. Moses was initially filled with unbelief but it was God's wrath and self-preservation which drove him to obey.

Moving the Israelites out of Egypt to the Promised Land was no easy task. Pharaoh made life worse for his slaves, causing the Hebrew leaders to lose all confidence in the Lord. Unbelief led to idolatry, envy and rebellion and song called, "Let's go back to Egypt," which they sang many times before they finally entered the Promised Land.

God is not one to tolerate insurrection and there were consequences for their actions. The apostle Paul made it clear in his letter to the Hebrews that God does not like murmuring or when people disobey Him. You cannot please God without faith and rebellion is likened to witchcraft.

God is looking for people with a deep abiding faith, who are willing to be obedient in all things. Remember, it's not so important how you begin your life after salvation, but how you finish it!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1570.pdf

RLJ-1570 -- OCTOBER 23, 2016

