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"You're Under Arrest": What Happens When Citizens Uphold The Law Against Bureaucrats
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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311 views • September 26, 2021
Adam Heikkila is a father and husband in Michigan who has been going to school boards across the state and speaking out about their corruption and calling them to repentance. As he has been learning the difference between statutes and common law, he has been implementing that in his language and how he is dealing with many opportunities. In a recent address to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department and quoted law to place the unelected bureaucrat on the board under arrest. He discusses the victories and mistakes that he is learning from in that process.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/youre-under-arrest-what-happens-when-citizens-uphold-the-law-against-bureaucrats-videos/

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constitutionbiblemichigantim brownsons of libertycitizens arrestsetting brushfiresred state talk radioadam heikkila
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