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Interview with Vandana Shiva: Bill Gates and the philantro-imperialism
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112 views • April 05, 2021
Pangea, March 23, 2021
The so-called philanthropists, Bill Gates in particular, are taking more and more power over our governments. Vandana Shiva warns us on how this in bringing new and more dangerous threats to our agriculture, food, seed sovereignty, and to the biodiversity of our planet.
Together with the "surveillance capitalism" all this is putting at risk the rights to our health, our freedom and our future.
Interview by Berenice Galli
Versione doppiata in italiano qui:
https://www.davvero.tv/pangea/videos/intervista-a-vandana-shiva-ribelliamoci-a-bill-gates-e-al-filantro-imperialismo
The so-called philanthropists, Bill Gates in particular, are taking more and more power over our governments. Vandana Shiva warns us on how this in bringing new and more dangerous threats to our agriculture, food, seed sovereignty, and to the biodiversity of our planet.
Together with the "surveillance capitalism" all this is putting at risk the rights to our health, our freedom and our future.
Interview by Berenice Galli
Versione doppiata in italiano qui:
https://www.davvero.tv/pangea/videos/intervista-a-vandana-shiva-ribelliamoci-a-bill-gates-e-al-filantro-imperialismo
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