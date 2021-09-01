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A CALL TO PFIZER, NOT APPROVED. CHECK OUT THE NUMBER - THEY ARE NOT HIDING ANYTHING ANYMORE.
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281 views • September 01, 2021
But many still don't see it. Source: 3am Low Down. More videos you might find interesting:
Sometimes they glitch, sometimes they lock up or maybe they are just possessed? Compilation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LOVedBWtb64N/
Sometimes they glitch, sometimes they lock up or maybe they are just possessed? Compilation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LOVedBWtb64N/
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