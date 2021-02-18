46 DEAD AT A SPANISH "CARE HOME" AFTER JAB IS BEING CALLED A COVID OUTBREAK...

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Just over 2 weeks ago we reported on a care home in Spain where 7 died and all residents and staff tested positive for covid. Now another so called care home in Spain has 46 dead and many positive tests. They are of course blaming the deaths on covid and not the obvious depop-shot.
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https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/46-residents-in-spanish-nursing-home-die-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccine
Episode of the 7 deaths on February 1st
https://brandnewtube.com/v/rRmLGz