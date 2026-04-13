Pope Leo responds to Trump's criticism - Reuters

✝️ Pope Leo XIV addresses the media aboard the papal airplane

Pope Leo asserted he will continue to speak out against war, in a direct response to US President Donald Trump who called him 'weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy'

⚡️Pope Leo XIV on Trump: "I don't think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing. I will continue to speak out loudly against war"

"I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the Church is here to do." - Pope Leo XIV

Adding,

Trump posted on Orthodox Easter, Sunday, April 12, 2026 of an image of him as Jesus resurrecting someone that looked similar to Epstein. So demented, that he thinks that he is Jesus.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116394884725149647

Adding more about this photo, it was changed with AI:

So the “Trump Jesus” post was already made on February 4 by Nick Adams, whom Trump appointed as Special Presidential Envoy for American Tourism, Exceptionalism, and Values.

The only difference is that in Nick’s post, the “angel soldier” above Trump looks “normal” (as much as AI slop can look normal), while in Trump’s post it looks more like some “AI demon with wings”. (both photos were shown side by side)

Posting the image Trump posted, as thumbnail so that others can see it. How demented...

Adding, Trump's post at TruthSocial to Pope:, yesterday, Christian Orthodox Easter Sunday

Today's "Who's Trump upset with?" game - the Pope!

Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History. Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested. Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church! President DONALD J. TRUMP

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116394704213456431

