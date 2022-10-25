Who is killing almost 4 million people every month? Answered.

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Please share this with everyone you know – so they can be warned of the events coming soon - which are designed to deceive everyone in this world!
Friends of the Original Constitution: https://friendsoftheoriginalconstitution.org
Links to scriptures mentioned in Video:
Revelation 9:21 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Rev+9%3A21&version=KJV
Revelation 18:23-24 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+18%3A23-24&version=KJV
Matthew 5:15-16 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+5%3A15-16&version=KJV
Matthew 24:24 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+24%3A24&version=KJV
2 Timothy 4:3-4 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+Timothy+4%3A3-4&version=KJV
Daniel 1:8 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+1%3A8&version=KJV
Daniel 1:12 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+1%3A12&version=KJV
Daniel 1:14-15 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+1%3A14-15&version=KJV
Revelation 18:4 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+18%3A4&version=KJV
Revelation 6:10 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+6%3A10&version=KJV