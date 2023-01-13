Out of the Technocratic State with Derrick Broze on Good Morning - The Conscious Resistance

Susan Sweetin, Derrick Broze and Tia Severino join together for this episode of ‘Good Morning CHD’ to provide the solutions to our society’s big problems. They discuss hot topics related to mandates, restrictions and tracking as well as ways to get involved and push back against this tyrannical agenda. This is an episode that viewers won’t want to miss!
Sources: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/opt-out-of-the-technocratic-state/
Find Derrick's work: https://www.theconsciousresistance.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.