Out of the Technocratic State with Derrick Broze on Good Morning - The Conscious Resistance

Susan Sweetin, Derrick Broze and Tia Severino join together for this episode of ‘Good Morning CHD’ to provide the solutions to our society’s big problems. They discuss hot topics related to mandates, restrictions and tracking as well as ways to get involved and push back against this tyrannical agenda. This is an episode that viewers won’t want to miss!

Sources: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/opt-out-of-the-technocratic-state/

Find Derrick's work: https://www.theconsciousresistance.com