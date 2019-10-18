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NASAs Project Blue Beam Just How Much Do You Know 2
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93 views • October 18, 2019
This is very current and serious info- There is so much info in this PDF file; NASA's Project Blue Beam that this series of videos will be many, and if you want to know what your Government is doing to you and 'is going to do to you' then view as many as you have time for-
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