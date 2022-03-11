A Flood of Conviction of Who We Are

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Live Stream on the floods, the offer of the NWO, some solutions and lessons.
Updated account details for anyone wanting to donate more than their will and intention:
Account name BreathOfLife Foundation
Bsb 032 573
Account 387 018