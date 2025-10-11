Israel’s top general gives Witkoff & Jared Kushner PERSONAL tour INSIDE Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel’s top general gives Trump envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner PERSONAL tour INSIDE Gaza
They’re shown RUINS from behind a concrete bunker — map and all laid out on the table
Is it silent, so we couldn't hear them talking about where Trump's Hotel Casino will be in the Gaza Rivera?
What were they discussing — reconstruction or ownership?